The legendary snowboarder became the first woman to land a 1080 during competition. During her career she won two prestigious ESPY awards. Back in her hometown in Vermont in the northeastern United States, Clark is a true hero: when she won gold at her home Winter Olympic Games at Salt Lake 2002, they painted their snowplow gold. Upon her retirement in 2019, she created the Kelly Clark foundation, which gives scholarships to young snowboarders, and also published her autobiography 'Inspired'.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO