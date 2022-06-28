ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Dogs available for adoption in Milwaukee

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yn6hd_0ck4Yuzm00
Okssi // Shutterstock

Dogs available for adoption in Milwaukee

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VzKjM_0ck4Yuzm00
Petfinder

Blanche

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Mixed Breed (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jckhJ_0ck4Yuzm00
Petfinder

Dulce

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtHwj_0ck4Yuzm00
Petfinder

Dolores

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever, Mixed Breed (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GrL7K_0ck4Yuzm00
Petfinder

Antonio

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever, Mixed Breed (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00zT8w_0ck4Yuzm00
Petfinder

Daydream

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Standard Poodle, Golden Retriever (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Milwaukee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48I5XE_0ck4Yuzm00
Petfinder

Tenderheart

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Standard Poodle, Golden Retriever (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39oNkW_0ck4Yuzm00
Petfinder

Slide

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever, Mixed Breed (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZRuGH_0ck4Yuzm00
Petfinder

Cheer Bear

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Standard Poodle, Golden Retriever (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9Qyg_0ck4Yuzm00
Petfinder

Grumpy Bear

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Standard Poodle, Golden Retriever (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yTLqC_0ck4Yuzm00
Petfinder

Slip

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever, Mixed Breed (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Most common jobs in Milwaukee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gsh16_0ck4Yuzm00
Petfinder

Funshine

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Standard Poodle, Golden Retriever (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bP2zq_0ck4Yuzm00
Petfinder

Tripp

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Retriever, Mixed Breed (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aTLMB_0ck4Yuzm00
Petfinder

Morocco

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSooy_0ck4Yuzm00
Petfinder

Sam

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: English Setter, Cattle Dog (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xv0us_0ck4Yuzm00
Petfinder

Willie

- Gender: Male
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Basset Hound, Beagle (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Milwaukee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jjv0l_0ck4Yuzm00
Petfinder

Thor

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog, Mixed Breed (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M20Vt_0ck4Yuzm00
Petfinder

Mable

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Rat Terrier, Mixed Breed (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CkgEL_0ck4Yuzm00
Petfinder

Shenandoah

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ayDr_0ck4Yuzm00
Petfinder

Everglade

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Read more on Petfinder

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Pets & Animals
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
City
Milwaukee, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue Adoption#Pet Adoption#Ado#Poodles#American
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy