Anyone who is familiar with the Village of New Paltz knows that there are a number of signature spots, especially on Main Street, that make New Paltz what it is. When it comes to the spot for brunch on the weekends, the place that is home to the infamous breakfast special for less than $2.00, and the place that has been a New Paltz staple since 1993, the Main Street Bistro is all of that, and then some.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO