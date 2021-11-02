Locke and Key creator hits back at popular fan theory

Locke & Key‘s 2×04 “Forget Me Not” has us afraid for Duncan and anticipating what’s going to happen next because Dodge looks like she’s about to be found out. It’s also giving us all the feels when it comes to Bode and Erin. Both are trying to help Duncan as much as they can. But the deeper they get into things, the more dangerous it all becomes and the more we see how complicated memory is in a world like Locke & Key.

