TV Series

Locke and Key creator hits back at popular fan theory

Cosmopolitan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe creators of Locke and Key on Netflix have shut down a popular fan theory about the potential for a crossover in the next season. That's the end of that one, then!. The second season of the show landed last month, and continues the story of the Locke family, who move...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Collider

'True Story' Trailer: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Play Estranged Brothers in Netflix Drama Series

Netflix has released the official trailer for their upcoming limited series, True Story, which will star Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Wesley Snipes (Blade). True Story will be centered around a comedian named Kid (Hart) as he stops for performances in his hometown of Philadelphia and attempts to reconnect with his older brother, Carlton (Snipes). Upon his very first night back in town, things go awry for Kid and threaten to tear down the life that he has built as he is tested both morally and emotionally over the seven-episode series.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Locke and Key season 3 release date, cast, trailer and more

Locke and Key season 2 dropped on 22nd October, and already it's one of the top watched shows on Netflix UK. Fans are obsessed with the second series, which follows three siblings who move into a mysterious house following their father's murder. The big question is, will there be a...
TV SERIES
Ars Technica

Review: Locke and Key comes back better than ever with action-packed S2

The Locke siblings face a demonic dynamic duo intent on bringing chaos to our world and must defend themselves, armed with only a handful of magical keys, in the second season of Locke and Key. In our 2020 year-end TV roundup, I wrote that Netflix's adaptation of the comic book series, by Joe Hill and Gabe Rodriguez, successfully brought "the fabled Key House and the darkly fantastical world of the comics to vivid life." The second season is even better: it's faster-paced, it has intriguing character arcs, and it delves a bit more into the history and mythology behind Key House and its magical keys.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Locke & Key Season 2 Ending Explained

The second season of "Locke & Key," the Netflix show based on the comics by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, has just dropped on the streaming platform. The series continues to focus on the Locke family, the keys that give its wielders different magical abilities, and the demon named Dodge who wants them for nefarious purposes.
TV SERIES
Joe Hill
ComicBook

Primal Creator Genndy Tartakosky Updates Fans on Season 2 Progress

Primal creator Genndy Tartakovsky has shared a new update on how Season 2 is shaping up! The first season of the Adult Swim animated series made its debut over two five episode chunks spread across 2019 and 2020. With the final five episodes of the season airing late last Fall, Adult Swim quickly confirmed that the series would be continuing with a second season. A release date for this second season has yet to be set as of this writing, but the newest update from the creator shows that the episodes are pretty far along thus far.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Locke & Key’ 2×04 Review: “Forget Me Not”

Locke & Key‘s 2×04 “Forget Me Not” has us afraid for Duncan and anticipating what’s going to happen next because Dodge looks like she’s about to be found out. It’s also giving us all the feels when it comes to Bode and Erin. Both are trying to help Duncan as much as they can. But the deeper they get into things, the more dangerous it all becomes and the more we see how complicated memory is in a world like Locke & Key.
TV SERIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Best TV Series Finale Ever

The list of TV finales stretches into the hundreds, if not the thousands. Viewers have to wait decades in some cases, and in others like Jeopardy that are still running, they may have to wait long into the future. Viewers of “Gunsmoke” had to wait 20 years until 1975. Viewers of “Lassie”, one of the […]
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Locke & Key’ 2×05 Review: “Past is Prologue”

Before we dive into the utter madness that is Kinsey finding about Dodge/Gabe in Locke & Key‘s 2×04 “Past and Prologue” we need to talk about Duncan. We’ve been waiting for this moment, fearing that it would never happen because this is TV after all. But the fates are on our side, temporarily, and he’s got his memories back in what was a truly emotional scene that we can’t stop tearing up over.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Wait, Can We Actually Trust Josh Bennett in 'Locke and Key'?

*MAJOR SPOILERS FOR SEASON 2 OF LOCKE & KEY BELOW!*. Locke & Key has given us a lot to get excited about. Season 2 brought villains who finally made their grand debuts, plus a couple keys to shake things up like never before. But there is one character who has left us still scratching our collective heads about whether he's really a good guy or a straight-up villain.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Locke & Key’: Darby Stanchfield Says Nina’s Pain Is Always There in the Background

While everyone else on Netflix’s Locke & Key is off forging magical keys and fighting demons, Locke family matriarch Nina (Darby Stanchfield) is on the outskirts, seemingly trucking along in her own storyline. It isn’t until late in the second season that you get to see how badly she’s been hurt by her family’s general dismissal of her… And thankfully, this season Nina deals with her pain by going to Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), instead of turning to alcohol.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Locke and Key’ 2×09 Review: “Alpha & Omega”

Locke & Key‘s 2×09 “Alpha & Omega” really had us crying over here and taking us in unexpected directions to the point where we don’t even need a lengthy intro. Let’s just dive into it!. First up, Tyler and Jackie. Everything was going so good and we had so much...
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Locke and Key’ 2×10 Review: “Cliffhanger”

Locke & Key 2×10 “Cliffhanger” delivered exactly what it promised…A CLIFFHANGER! But before we get to all of that with the murderer and rapist who will never be named in our reviews because that’s all he is, let’s talk about the things that set this episode apart, what we loved, and what we’re most excited about when Locke & Key returns for season 3.
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

Official Key Art And Trailer For GEN:LOCK Season 2

The second season of the Max Original adult animated series, GEN:LOCK, debuts THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 4 on HBO Max. The series is executive produced by and stars Michael B. Jordan (“Creed,” “Black Panther”) and also executed produced by Alana Mayo. Jordan’s production company, Outlier Society, is co-producing the series alongside Ryan P. Hall and Dan Shorr for WarnerMedia’s Rooster Teeth.
COMICS
tvweb.com

Locke & Key Comic Creators Reveal the Inspiration Behind the Small World Key

Locke & Key returned to Netflix for its second season on October 22nd, 2021, and it introduced a whole host of new keys for the Locke kids to use to unlock unnatural forces at Keyhouse, a mansion that the family has taken care of for over 200 years. In a fun twist of storytelling, the Netflix version of the mansion is located in Matheson, Massachusetts, a nod to the great horror writer Richard Matheson (I Am Legend). Even though the Netflix adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's popular comic series of the same name already introduced many of the keys from the comics, the second season surprised fans by introducing a magical key from the Locke & Key tie-in issue released three years after the original series had ended, the Small World Key.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

The New ‘Locke & Key’ Threat & More Burning Questions for Season 3

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2 of Locke & Key.]. Season 2 of Locke & Key dropped a week ago on Netflix, so of course we’re already wondering what’s coming next. After all, while the finale closes the door on some major plot lines, it also unlocks many new questions (which is why we’re glad it’s already been renewed for a third season!).
TV SERIES

