Six Firms Team Up As Pro Bono Legal Tech Platform Ramps Up in UK

By Hannah Roberts
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. pro bono software organisation Paladin has expanded its reach to the U.K. in partnership with...

www.law.com

Law.com

Latest Australian Firm Launches In UK

Australian NewLaw firm LegalVision is to expand its tech-driven fixed-fee legal advice offering to the U.K., saying the market is ripe for transformation. The firm has established an office in Manchester and will aim to attract lawyers from across England and Wales who want to work remotely from next year. It follows Australian online firm’s Sprintlaw’s expansion to the U.K. earlier this year.
ECONOMY
Law.com

White & Case Latest to Uplift London Associate Pay

White & Case has become the latest firm to bump salaries for its London-based junior lawyers, with newly-qualified associates taking home an extra £10,000 a year from 2022. NQs will take home £140,000 up from £130,00, putting it in line with fellow U.S. firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton.
BUSINESS
Law.com

'Wild West' for Cryptocurrency Market Poses Major Challenges for Law Firms and Investors

The cryptocurrency market has soared over the last few years with more than 6,000 digital currencies now being traded globally. Investors more frequently use public crypto sales, or “coin offerings,” to diversify their portfolios. However, when something goes wrong with the investment and fraud victims seek legal help, disputes often turn out to be a major challenge for plaintiffs and law firms.
MARKETS
The Independent

Europe bolsters pioneering tech rules with help from Haugen

European lawmakers have pioneered efforts to rein in big technology companies and are working to strengthen those rules, putting them ahead of the United States and other parts of world that have been slower to regulate Facebook and other social media giants facing increasing blowback over misinformation and other harmful content that can proliferate on their platforms.While Europe shares Western democratic values with the U.S., none of the big tech companies — Facebook, Twitter, Google — that dominate online life are based on the continent, which some say allowed European officials to make a more clear-eyed assessment of the...
BUSINESS
AFP

Mobile payments firm Paytm kicks off India's biggest IPO

India's biggest-ever initial public offering opened Monday with digital payments platform Paytm looking to raise nearly $2.5 billion, in what has already been a record year for share listings. Paytm is backed by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma's Ant Group, Japan's SoftBank and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which together own around a third of the company. The firm was founded barely a decade ago by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher who says he learned English by listening to rock music. He was ranked India's youngest dollar billionaire four years ago at the age of 38 and now has a net worth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes. He owns a nearly 14-percent stake.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Market Data Admin Platform, DataBP, Teams Up with Singapore Exchange

the market data administration platform and service provider for exchanges, index and data providers, has announced that it is teaming up with the Singapore Exchange (SGX). SGX is reportedly joining a community of exchanges that will be leveraging DataBP’s platform and managed services to streamline the administration of market data.
MARKETS
WNCY

UK could speed up criminal sanctions for big tech, minister says

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain could speed up a move to make the executives of big techs firm criminally liable for harmful content on their platforms if they do not take action to tackle the problem, Digital Minister Nadine Dorries told lawmakers on Thursday. Britain is bringing forward a bill that...
ECONOMY
whtc.com

Kushner investment firm ramping up activities with new hires

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Jared Kushner’s global investment firm, Affinity Partners, plans to add two senior partners and is seeking to raise several billion dollars as it begins to ramp up its activities, a person familiar with the plan said on Thursday. Kushner, who was a top adviser to former President...
BUSINESS
Law.com

The Best Law Firms for UK Pro Bono, 2021

After months of research, Law.com International can reveal the 10 best law firms for pro bono in the U.K., as the country celebrates its 20th annual Pro Bono Week. In what has been a particularly busy year for pro bono matters in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, 45 large commercial law firms submitted their pro bono figures for the past year to be considered as one of the firms with the best practices in the country.
ECONOMY
HPCwire

IBM and NeuReality Team Up to Build the Next Generation of AI Inference Platforms

Nov. 3, 2021 — IBM and NeuReality, an Israeli AI systems and semiconductor company, have signed an agreement to develop the next generation of high-performance AI inference platforms that will deliver disruptive cost and power consumption improvements for deep learning use cases. IBM and NeuReality will enable critical sectors such as finance, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and smart cities to deploy computer vision, Natural Language Processing, recommendation systems, and other AI use cases. The collaboration is also aimed at accelerating deployments in today’s ever-growing AI use cases which are already deployed in public and private cloud datacenters.
SOFTWARE
Law.com

39 Firms and Legal Departments Team Up to Bring Women Back to the Legal Workforce

Diversity Lab, the legal organization behind the Mansfield Rule, has partnered with 39 law firms and legal departments to revitalize its On Ramp Fellowship, an effort to bring women who have taken hiatuses from the legal workforce back into the fold. Caren Ulrich Stacey said the program itself was on...
Silicon Republic

Northern Ireland’s Xperience to expand in UK after snapping up IT firm

The deal comes just a few months after managed IT services provider Xperience said it would invest £1.5m and expand its team in Lisburn. Northern Ireland IT business Xperience has acquired Suffolk-based IT services company Green Duck in an effort to expand its UK customer base. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
Law.com

How Baker McKenzie's Silicon Valley M&A Team Reached Critical Mass in 2 Years

Baker McKenzie's transactional team in Palo Alto has grown to 36 lawyer in just over two years. The firm has expanded its work for clients including Affirm, Instacart Salesforce, Snowflake, Tencent and SAP. Staffing and load-balancing are top of mind as the group eyes future growth. Just over two years...
BUSINESS
The Independent

JD Sports hits back at claims car park meeting breached governance rules

JD Sports has “totally refuted” claims the company has breached corporate governance rules after its executive chairman was pictured meeting the boss of Footasylum in a car park near Bury.The Sunday Times reported that the competition regulator will launch an investigation into a potential breach of its rules, after publishing footage of the meeting.It comes after lengthy attempts by JD Sports to finally merge fully with Footasylum, the high street rival it bought in 2019.However, last week regulators told JD it must sell the chain due to competition concerns.The newspaper revealed that Peter Cowgill JD Sports’ executive chairman and...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Who Got The Work: London-Based Hausfeld Up Against Meta in New York Antitrust Suit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Meta Platforms Inc. f/k/a Facebook was hit with an antitrust lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of photography app Phhhoto Inc. The suit, filed by Hausfeld and Carr & Ferrell, accuses Facebook of engaging in a campaign ‘to crush Phhhoto and drive it out of business’ by suppressing its content on Instagram and then releasing a market clone. The suit alleges that Facebook’s actions undermined Phhhoto’s efforts to raise funds and ultimately led to the company’s closure. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-06159, Phhhoto Inc. v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.
BUSINESS

