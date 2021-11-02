CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Beats Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06 per share. This compares to loss of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise of 116.67%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this real estate investment trust that owns hotels would post FFO of $0.01 per share when it actually produced FFO of $0.08, delivering a surprise of 700%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus FFO estimates four times.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, which belongs to the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, posted revenues of $172.78 million for the quarter ended September 2021, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.65%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $63.95 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates four times over the last four quarters.

The sustainability of the stock's immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future FFO expectations will mostly depend on management's commentary on the earnings call.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares have added about 21.3% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 22.8%.

What's Next for Xenia Hotels & Resorts?

While Xenia Hotels & Resorts has underperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors' minds is: what's next for the stock?

There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company's FFO outlook. Not only does this include current consensus FFO expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of estimate revisions.

Ahead of this earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for Xenia Hotels & Resorts was mixed. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions could change following the company's just-released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for the stock. So, the shares are expected to perform in line with the market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

It will be interesting to see how estimates for the coming quarters and current fiscal year change in the days ahead. The current consensus FFO estimate is $0.14 on $187.52 million in revenues for the coming quarter and $0.10 on $598.12 million in revenues for the current fiscal year.

Investors should be mindful of the fact that the outlook for the industry can have a material impact on the performance of the stock as well. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, REIT and Equity Trust - Other is currently in the top 38% of the 250 plus Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Xhr#Xenia Hotels Resorts#Ffo
Entrepreneur

Wheaton (WPM) Q3 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. WPM reported adjusted earnings per share of 30 cents in third-quarter 2021, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents. The bottom-line figure declined 10.1% year over year. The company generated revenues of $269 million during the reported quarter, down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

EHealth (EHTH) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

EHealth (EHTH) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.78 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.75. This compares to loss of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -137.33%. A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Should You Buy Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Ahead of Earnings?

Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Intercorp Financial Services Inc. IFS may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Intercorp Financial Services is...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Entrepreneur

Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) Matches Q3 FFO Estimates

Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.44 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

MDU Resources' (MDU) Q3 Earnings Miss Mark, Revenues Fall Y/Y

MDU Resources Group Inc. MDU reported third-quarter 2021 operating earnings of 68 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents by 13.9%. The same declined 10.5% from the year-ago level of 76 cents. Total Revenues. Total revenues came in at $1,586 million, down 0.1% from $1,587.3...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

WESCO (WCC) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

WESCO International, Inc. WCC reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.74 per share, reflecting growth of 65% on a year-over-year basis. Also, the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7%. The company reported quarterly net sales of $4.7 billion, up 14.2% year over year. Also, the figure beat...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Expedia Group (EXPE) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

EXPE - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $3.53 per share for third-quarter 2021, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 116.6%. Notably, the bottom line compares favorably with the prior quarter’s loss of $1.13 per share and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 22 cents per share. Revenues of $2.96...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Great Elm Capital (GECC) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

Great Elm Capital (GECC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -12.50%. A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Sempra (SRE) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates

Sempra (SRE) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this natural gas and electricity provider would...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy