ISU figure skating returns for another North American Grand Prix as we get set for Skate Canada International from Oct 29. - Oct 31. in Vancouver, Canada this weekend. Last week’s Skate American saw USA’s Vincent Zhou and Nathan Chan hit the podium along with Japan’s Shoma Uno. Meanwhile, on the women’s side, Alexandra Trusova and Daria Usacheva of Russia went 1-2 on the women’s side. Chen is among the Americans in action this weekend as the competition moves to Canada. This weekend’s coverage will vary in availability depending on the day. Friday’s coverage will be broadcast live exclusively on Peacock while Saturday’s coverage will be available via NBC, fuboTV and Peacock.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO