Elliott Sends Letter to Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), Urges Sale

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Land & Buildings”), a significant shareholder of Lexington Realty Trust (“LXP,” “Lexington” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LXP), announced it has issued an open letter to LXP shareholders detailing why it believes new independent voices – selected with input from shareholders, not appointed by the incumbent trustees – are urgently needed in the boardroom to help the Company reverse its track record of consistent underperformance under the current Board and management team. To that end, Land & Buildings announced in the letter that it intends to nominate highly qualified candidates, including Land & Buildings’ Jonathan Litt, for election to the LXP Board of Trustees (the “Board”) at the upcoming 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”).

