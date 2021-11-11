CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliott Sends Letter to Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), Urges Sale

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"), in its capacity as one of Healthcare Trust of America's (NYSE: HTA) ("HTA" or the "Company") largest investors, today sent a letter to the Company's...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Land & Buildings Issues Open Letter to Lexington Realty Trust Shareholders (LXP)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Land & Buildings”), a significant shareholder of Lexington Realty Trust (“LXP,” “Lexington” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LXP), announced it has issued an open letter to LXP shareholders detailing why it believes new independent voices – selected with input from shareholders, not appointed by the incumbent trustees – are urgently needed in the boardroom to help the Company reverse its track record of consistent underperformance under the current Board and management team. To that end, Land & Buildings announced in the letter that it intends to nominate highly qualified candidates, including Land & Buildings’ Jonathan Litt, for election to the LXP Board of Trustees (the “Board”) at the upcoming 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”).
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Semantix to go Public via Merger with Alpha Capital (ASPC)

Semantix, Latin America’s first fully integrated data software platform, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Deutsche Bank’s Ex-Americas Legal Chief Leaving Trust Role (1)

Steven Reich will soon step down as German bank’s U.S. leader. John Farry has also been promoted to Americas general counsel. ’s Americas arm, Steven Reich, is preparing to leave the global financial services giant at year’s end. Reich, who has spent more than six years helping the German bank...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Want 125% Gains? Wall Street Says Buy This Stock

Latch's smart locks power apartment buildings and commercial offices. Disruptions in global supply chains caused Latch's share price to tumble last month. Valuation and price targets can be tricky topics for investors. Two highly trained analysts can come to very different conclusions about what a company is worth and which direction its share price is headed. For that reason, I tend to ignore Wall Street's near-term forecasts. But that doesn't mean those metrics are worthless. Price targets can be a great place to start your research.
STOCKS
moneyweek.com

The most important price in the world is rising – investors beware

There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Federal Signal (FSS) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend; 0.8% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HCI Group (HCI) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend; 1.2% Yield

HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, or $1.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 18, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.2 percent. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Duckhorn (NAPA) Stock Falls 5% on Stock Offering from Private Equity Owners TSG Consumer Partners and Other Insiders

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) shares were trading around 5% lower after-hours on Tuesday after the company announced a secondary stock offering from large private equity owner TSG Consumer Partners, which took the company public back in March, and other company insiders.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Warren Buffett Is Selling Stocks—Here's What He's Shedding

Everyone wants to know what Warren Buffett has in his portfolio at all times. After all, the Berkshire Hathaway founder has built a company with a combined market cap of more than $1.26 trillion based on Class A and B common stock. Plus, his own net worth is $104.1 billion, meaning his investing advice could be worth listening to.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend; 0.7% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share, or $2.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Gladstone Capital Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: GLAD) announces the following event:. What:. Gladstone Capital Corporation's Fourth Quarter ended September 30, 2021. Earnings Call & Webcast.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend; 2.3% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Sees 3 Reasons HP, Inc. (HPQ) Revenue is Likely to be Light

BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated an Underperform rating and $29.00 price target on HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) ahead of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Whirlpool (WHR) Declares $1.40 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share, or $5.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Barclays Resumes Welltower, Inc. (WELL) at Overweight

Barclays analyst Steve Valiquette resumes coverage on Welltower, Inc. (NYSE: WELL) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Loop Capital Downgrades The Beachbody Co. Inc. (BODY) to Sell

Loop Capital analyst Daniel Adam downgraded The Beachbody Co. Inc. (NYSE: BODY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Investors Rolling Calls - Susquehanna

Susquehanna option strategists Alison Edwards notes PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) investors continue rolling calls to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 OSHKOSH CORP For: Nov 15 Filed by: Palmer Duncan

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
BUSINESS

