Community Brands, the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions for associations, nonprofits, and schools, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement for Reverence Capital Partners, a New York-based investment firm, to make a majority investment in Ministry Brands. Ministry Brands is a leading provider of cloud-based software, payments solutions, services and information platforms for churches, ministries and those they serve. Ministry Brands will continue to focus on its vision to improve the way churches and ministries operate, communicate, and engage by providing transformative technology solutions that enable growth and success in the digital age.

