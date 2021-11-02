Niello Company Adopts RecovR Lot Management And Theft Recovery Solution At Its Sacramento Dealerships

Click to learn more about Nathanael Coffing. Organizations are rapidly adopting new application infrastructures required to create new business models and customer and partner connectivity. While these technological advancements are providing a multitude of opportunities for innovation among businesses, they have also increased cyberthreats and risks introduced by the distribution of modern cloud apps, growing application programming interface (API) usage and serverless computing. Traditional identity and access management (IAM) solutions, which were originally built solely for on-premises workspaces, require human interaction at every level and are unable to support the influx of new connections and the corresponding data flowing through microservices, functions, APIs, and applications. While developers are rapidly adopting new application standards like kubernetes and DevOps to deliver services faster, their outdated identity tools are hampering productivity and placing sensitive corporate and consumer data at risk. Legacy IAM is holding digital transformation efforts hostage and has forced developers to build, adopt, or ignore identity, authorization, and consent requirements to meet business timelines. It is time for organizations to leave traditional IAM solutions behind, for the following reasons.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO