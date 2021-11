Demandbase, a B2B go-to-market leader, announced it has been selected by Microsoft, along with its companies InsideView and DemandMatrix, to further strengthen the B2B partner ecosystem for new B2B features coming to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights. Microsoft’s Customer Data Platform (CDP), Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, will work with Demandbase to offer custom-built connectors for Demandbase, InsideView and DemandMatrix. While Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights has been available for B2C customers for the past two years, this collaboration brings the same level of rich functionality to the B2B space as Microsoft brings these new capabilities to its CDP.

