Greenway Health Expands Partnership with MD Revolution, Bringing Remote Patient Monitoring Capabilities to Ambulatory Care Providers
Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, announced an expansion to Greenway Care Coordination Services (GCCS), the company’s care management solution. GCCS enables providers to monitor and manage care for patients living with chronic conditions through comprehensive technology and services. Offered in partnership with MD Revolution, Greenway will add...aithority.com
