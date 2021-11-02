Youngsville Police Chief Calls Out Teens For Vandalism, Disruptive Halloween Behavior

Facebook

Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux is not happy that there seemed to be more tricks than treats in his city this Halloween.

Boudreaux took to Facebook to address the alleged “actions of several young adults” within the Youngsville community on Sunday night while local families were enjoying Halloween festivities. According to a scathing Facebook post from the Youngsville Police Chief, teenagers reportedly committed acts that he described as intolerable.

I am appalled at the actions of several young adults that found it necessary to cause damages to decorations, knock on doors and run, fight, curse and throw items at young children trying to enjoy the night!!!!

The chief didn’t stop there, as he went on to make a promise that the alleged behavior that he alluded to in his Facebook post would “NOT occur again next year without hard repercussions!!!!”

As I sit here and go over the events of last night’s Halloween events I am appalled at the actions of several young… Posted by Rick Boudreaux on Monday, November 1, 2021

He also vowed to track down those responsible for any foolishness or damages in Youngsville on Halloween night.

This kind of behavior is not wanted and will not be tolerated in this community again. If you are one of the ones that committed these acts I hope you are able to look at yourself in the mirror this morning and know that if the video is able to identify you we will be knocking at your parents door to visit you both!!!!

Some Youngsville residents described “trailers being pulled through neighborhoods” with groups of people “playing explicit music.” Others complained that “outsiders” disrupted their neighborhood streets, harassing younger kids who were trick-or-treating.

Numerous comments poured in on social media, ranging from those who were shocked by the actions to some who felt like it was just part of the holiday and that residents, along with police chief Boudreaux, were overreacting at the mischief.

Some even suggested blocking entrances to their neighborhood next year on Halloween while some members of the community commended Chief Boudreaux for vowing to take action against those who were disruptive.

Neighborhood groups in the Youngsville area took to Facebook to share their experiences from Halloween night.

Residents in the Sugarmill Pond area complained of vulgar music, people knocking on doors and garages as well as decorations being destroyed or damaged.

Some suggested moving Halloween festivities to a centralized location.

In the end, Youngsville seems to be suffering from its own success. The city is growing (the fastest growth in the Acadiana area) and we’ve seen more and more people and businesses who want to be in the thriving area—especially around holidays like Halloween.

But, as Boudreaux said—on his watch, anyone who enters Youngsville will follow the rules or suffer the consequences.