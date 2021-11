Plugin Boutique has announced an exclusive sale on the Audified U73b Compressor V2, a faithful and unique emulation of an old German broadcast Compressor / Limiter unit U73b. The device was often used for mastering between 1960 and 1980. It is an all tube vary-mu compressor/limiter with adjustable release time option. We kept the circuit exactly as it was originally designed and only added input and output gain (before and right after compressor circuit) to help with proper adjustment of the compression.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO