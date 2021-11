Ghost tales and gang wars join Busan and Tokyo film festival premieres among the buzz titles from South Korea’s sales agents at AFM. South Korea is riding a wave of global attention from Netflix’s original Korean series Squid Game this year, following the massive success of Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite at the Academy Awards in 2020. At home, the Korean film industry has been buoyed by Escape From Mogadishu — also the country’s submission for the international feature Oscar category — which drew cautious audiences back to cinemas this summer. As of late October, Escape From Mogadishu sits atop the box-office chart for the year, clocking up more than 3.6 million admissions and $29.5m to date.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO