A man has been charged with abduction after the disappearance of 4 year old Cleo Smith in Australia. Police charged a 36 year old identified as Terrence Kelly with various offenses including ‘forcibly taking a child under 16’ after Smith disappeared from a campsite on October 16th and was found this week. The four year old was found by police early yesterday morning in a locked home in Carnarvon about 30 miles from the campsite were she was abducted almost three weeks before. According to police, Smith was found in a room in the house with the lights on, awake and playing with toys. She has been reunited with her family. Officers believe the suspect acted alone and spontaneously.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO