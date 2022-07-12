ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Dogs available for adoption in Washington, D.C.

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ng7hz_0ck4DA9j00
Simxa // Shutterstock

Dogs available for adoption in Washington, D.C.

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Washington, D.C., Washington, D.C. on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Washington, D.C., according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Obedient Dog Breeds

Obedience is a very desirable trait in a pet dog and an absolute necessity in a working dog. The American Kennel Club recommends that every dog owner consider some form of obedience training for their canine, not just to ensure good behavior but to establish good communication skills. Obedience is one of the AKC’s oldest […]
PETS
petproductnews.com

PetSmart Charities Kicks Off National Adoption Week

More than 5 million pets enter shelters each year and PetSmart Charities aims to create connections for animals in need of loving homes during its National Adoption Week, which runs July 11-17. These summer months are “kitten season,” which means shelters are especially full of cats and kittens right now, company officials said.
PET SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Pets & Animals
State
Washington State
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Washington, DC
natureworldnews.com

Chewy Declines Returned Pet Food, Surprises Grieving Pet Owner Instead

Grieving pet owner Anna Brose decided to return unused pet food to Chewy. She was shocked to learn that the company did not accept the bag of pet food back. Brose's German short-haired pointer and chocolate lab mix, who was 5 years old, recently passed away from stomach bloat. She addressed him as Gus.
MADISON, WI
KRLD News Radio

Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Daisy Mae

In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, NewsRadio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. In this week's edition of 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' KRLD and the SPCA of Texas highlight pet pals that are currently living in foster homes and have not been exposed to the distemper outbreak that has temporarily shut down the shelter. The halt on intakes and adoptions at the shelter will be lifted in mid-July.
PETS
The Motley Fool

This Is a Cat's Average Pet Insurance Cost by Age

What's the average pet insurance premium cost by age for your cat?. Pet insurance covers veterinary care costs and emergency surgeries for your cat. Premiums vary based on the type of policy you choose, where you live, the breed, age of your cat, deductible amount, and much more. The average...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue Adoption#Pet Adoption#Dog Walker#Animal Welfare#Ado#Pet Lover#American
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy