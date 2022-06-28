ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Dogs available for adoption in Rockford

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zWCx0_0ck4CzTx00
Simxa // Shutterstock

Dogs available for adoption in Rockford

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Rockford, Illinois on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Rockford, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVxuu_0ck4CzTx00
Petfinder

Mitch

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Chihuahua (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PNggy_0ck4CzTx00
Petfinder

Mia

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: American Bulldog
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fLmQl_0ck4CzTx00
Petfinder

Pokey

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Terrier, Mixed Breed (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UCDiC_0ck4CzTx00
Petfinder

Chex

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Terrier, Mixed Breed (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22skJV_0ck4CzTx00
Petfinder

Zoey

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Rockford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YlzEQ_0ck4CzTx00
Petfinder

Max

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Wirehaired Terrier (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aSqbK_0ck4CzTx00
Petfinder

Wrigley

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Shepherd, Boxer (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AER8M_0ck4CzTx00
Petfinder

London

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49d3FV_0ck4CzTx00
Petfinder

Sterling

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sv7od_0ck4CzTx00
Petfinder

Pascal

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Most common jobs in Rockford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PBwZ4_0ck4CzTx00
Petfinder

Kermit (the dog)

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BrBC0_0ck4CzTx00
Petfinder

Hunter

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ghikT_0ck4CzTx00
Petfinder

Rascal

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Chocolate Labrador Retriever, Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KjvJK_0ck4CzTx00
Petfinder

Niko

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier, Boxer (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25RAcR_0ck4CzTx00
Petfinder

ARIA

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Akita
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Rockford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zysbw_0ck4CzTx00
Petfinder

Roxy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Miniature Pinscher, Labrador Retriever (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TwD0v_0ck4CzTx00
Petfinder

Maverick

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Border Collie (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Rockford, IL
Pets & Animals
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
State
Illinois State
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
Rockford, IL
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue Adoption#Pet Adoption#Ado#Dog Walker#Animal Welfare#American
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy