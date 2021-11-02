CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Man faces daily fines for large ‘Trump Won’ and ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ banners outside his home

 6 days ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida homeowner has run afoul of local county code enforcement officials thanks to his massive political banners. Marvin Peavy, of Seagrove Beach, has hung two, almost three-story-tall Trump banners on his house, stating “Trump Won” and “Let’s Go Brandon.”. One banner asserts the...

