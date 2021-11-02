City of Brandon, MN Goes Viral For ‘Let’s Go’ Sign
By Ashli Overlund
WJON
6 days ago
The City of Brandon, Minnesota has gone locally viral after a photo was snapped revealing the phrase 'Let's Go' above the city limits sign. Brandon is about an hour and 15 minutes away from St. Cloud. If you're not familiar with what...
If you love the holiday season, you're in the right place. Minnesota is a gorgeous state when it comes to experiencing the changing of the seasons. Winter is no different. In fact, we love the holidays so much, we put them on display. Each year Minnesota cities and even a...
ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota veterans will have the opportunity to share their thoughts on their healthcare this week. The St. Cloud VA Health Care System and Max J. Beilke VA Clinic in Alexandria are teaming up for a virtual town hall Tuesday. The goal of the event is to help improve health care services and programs offered to area veterans.
ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is proposing removing Lake George in St. Cloud from the impaired waters list. Elevated phosphorus levels and low water clarity resulted in Lake George being placed on the list back in 2012. The city then conducted an analysis of the 125-acre sub-watershed...
SAUK RAPIDS -- An overturned semi is blocking traffic on Highway 10 near the Highway 15 interchange in Sauk Rapids. The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi was eastbound at around 10:20 a.m. when it flipped and landed on its side. The crash resulted in debris being spread across both...
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that entry fees at all 75 Minnesota state parks will be waived on Black Friday (11/26) -- encouraging all Minnesotans to get outside and explore Minnesota's parks & trails. The goal is to encourage families to extend their holiday by spending time...
Congratulations to Courtney Blonigen of St. Joseph -- the winner of Dream Getaway #57! We called Courtney this morning to let her know that she had won the trip of a lifetime. Now it's up to Courtney to decide where she wants to go. (She's leaning towards Alaska.) Win a...
Minnesota became the 32nd state admitted to the Union on May 11th, 1858 -- and according to the 2020 census is now the 22nd largest state population with 5,706,400 residents. Before we take a look at the smallest towns in the state according to the latest census, these eleven cities are the largest in Minnesota:
I've been absolutely exhausted lately. I feel like one day I woke up still tired, and I've been permanently tired ever since. The rest of the state is apparently doing a lot better than I am. Minnesota has been named as one of the least sleep-deprived states in the United States.
Last year at this time we had already had a huge snowstorm. It didn't last long, but the snow definitely came early. It feels a little odd that we haven't had our first snowfall yet. And, it's making me a little nervous that we might not have snow on the ground for Christmas.
2:00 am this Sunday morning marks the end of Daylight Saving Time. Either Saturday night before you go to bed, or Sunday morning when you get up; remember to set your clocks back one hour (or be really early everywhere you go Sunday). But will this be one of the...
CentraCare continues to be at capacity and that includes St. Cloud Hospital this week. CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON today. He says they have 97 COVID positive patients within CentraCare with 70 at St. Cloud Hospital. St. Cloud Hospital has 25 people in the ICU/Critical Care Unit with most of them on ventilators. Morris says 80% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated with many of those under the age of 50. He says the average age of a hospitalized vaccinated COVID patient is 77. Numbers reported by Dr. Morris last week were similar with 90-plus within CentraCare and 70 at St. Cloud Hospital. ICU numbers were mid-20s.
From worst to best, here are all 17 Minnesota pizzerias visited and ranked by Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy. Five years ago, Dave Portnoy -- founder of sports and pop culture blog Barstool Sports -- got into an argument with a friend over what food they could each eat every day for the rest of their lives. Portnoy insisted he could eat pizza everyday. To prove his point, he began eating pizza daily and sharing his reviews in videos online. The concept was simple -- one bite, followed by immediate, unbiased feedback -- and the videos grew in popularity. He has since launched a pizza review internet show called One Bite with Davey Pageviews, an accompanying app and most recently his own line of frozen pizzas.
I can't tell you how many times I've almost hugged someone this past week alone. I've been vaccinated. I feel good. I like to show my friends, my family, my co-workers, that I love them! Cause I do!. I've always been a hugger. Every time I see a friend somewhere,...
ST. CLOUD -- Last week's widespread rain has helped Minnesota's drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor says all of Stearns County is now out of the drought. However, both Benton and Sherburne Counties are still listed in a moderate drought. St. Cloud has officially had 22.89 inches of precipitation so...
With winter approaching, the website 24/7 Tempo just released its list of best winter destinations in every state. In a state that prides itself in making the most of the winter season, it's hard to pick just one place in Minnesota as our best winter destination. From St. Paul's Winter Carnival to Duluth's Bentleyville, International Falls' Ice Box Days to Ely's Winter Festival, Detroit Lakes' Polar Fest to Sandstone's Ice Festival -- there's no shortage of events and activities for cold-weather enthusiasts. Nonetheless, the folks at 24/7 Tempo have undertaken the task of narrowing down Minnesota's ultimate winter destination...and it's one you likely didn't see coming!
Like a lot of other people, I tend to drink bottled water. However, when it comes to cooking or even making coffee I take it right out of the kitchen tap. That is, I did until I read about this. The tap water database has been updated and you can...
UNDATED -- This is the perfect time to give a donation to your favorite non-profit organization in Minnesota. Give to the Max is an annual day of giving that has been happening since 2009. Give MN Executive Director Jake Blumberg says the campaign has raised over $200 million since it...
