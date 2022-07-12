ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Dogs available for adoption in Birmingham

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hltXs_0ck497PU00
VILevi // Shutterstock

Dogs available for adoption in Birmingham

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Birmingham, Alabama on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Birmingham, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06M7Mw_0ck497PU00
Petfinder

ZANDER

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UTAjc_0ck497PU00
Petfinder

Ruben

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Weimaraner
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WqmT2_0ck497PU00
Petfinder

Sansa

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0khpyZ_0ck497PU00
Petfinder

King

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAOQa_0ck497PU00
Petfinder

Valentina

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Weimaraner (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Birmingham that require a graduate degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VbvXD_0ck497PU00
Petfinder

Jacob

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Weimaraner
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KRT0N_0ck497PU00
Petfinder

Duckie

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Weimaraner
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lQbTj_0ck497PU00
Petfinder

Lucy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Weimaraner
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rSzLX_0ck497PU00
Petfinder

Sybil

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Beagle
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fq69T_0ck497PU00
Petfinder

Gigi

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Weimaraner
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive rent in Birmingham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aua1t_0ck497PU00
Petfinder

George Bailey

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Weimaraner
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GmAqL_0ck497PU00
Petfinder

Jack Frost

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Weimaraner
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C9TZp_0ck497PU00
Petfinder

Waylon

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Weimaraner
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29YBEL_0ck497PU00
Petfinder

River

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Weimaraner
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Ou0X_0ck497PU00
Petfinder

Nala

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Weimaraner
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Birmingham metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XRiBC_0ck497PU00
Petfinder

Flint

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Weimaraner (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RkOXO_0ck497PU00
Petfinder

Gilbert

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier, Mixed Breed (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uEWAe_0ck497PU00
Petfinder

Blue

- Gender: Male
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Weimaraner
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HDT09_0ck497PU00
Petfinder

GILBERT

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Mixed Breed (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47fudZ_0ck497PU00
Petfinder

Carson

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Weimaraner
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Birmingham metro area

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
One Green Planet

126 Dogs With Pet Collars Rescued from Dog Meat Slaughterhouse in China

As the Chinese dog meat festival in Yulin came to an end last month, 126 dogs, believed to once be pets, were rescued from an illegal slaughterhouse 1,000 miles away. Thanks to animal advocates from Vshine, local Xi’an activists, the Baoji Small Animal Protection Association, and a group of police, law enforcement officers, and the mayor from Fufeng County, the animals escaped the brutal death that was awaiting them. The team worked to close down an illegal dog slaughterhouse.
PETS
KRLD News Radio

Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Daisy Mae

In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, NewsRadio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. In this week's edition of 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' KRLD and the SPCA of Texas highlight pet pals that are currently living in foster homes and have not been exposed to the distemper outbreak that has temporarily shut down the shelter. The halt on intakes and adoptions at the shelter will be lifted in mid-July.
PETS
petproductnews.com

PetSmart Charities Kicks Off National Adoption Week

More than 5 million pets enter shelters each year and PetSmart Charities aims to create connections for animals in need of loving homes during its National Adoption Week, which runs July 11-17. These summer months are “kitten season,” which means shelters are especially full of cats and kittens right now, company officials said.
PET SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Pets & Animals
Birmingham, AL
Society
Birmingham, AL
Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - July 14, 2022

Pickles is new so we're still learning about him. But so far, he's a fun, happy puppy! He loves to play with other dogs, enjoys stuffed toys, and is sweet as can be. He already knows sit and down, too!. He was interested in cats, but we think with proper...
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue Adoption#Pet Adoption#Ado#Dog Walker#Pet Lover#American
ohmymag.co.uk

This puppy wore a tuxedo for his adopters but they never showed up

Dogs are rightfully a man’s best friend. For a person, a dog might just be a pet animal, but for the dog, their owners are their whole world. This puppy was in the hopes of finding a ‘furever’ home, but the fates were not in his favour... at least not on his first adoption day.
PETS
People

Clear the Shelters Wants to Help Animal Lovers Find The Perfect Rescue Pet This Summer

Clear the Shelters is returning to help animal lovers adopt rescue pets. According to an NBCUniversal release, NBCUniversal Local is bringing back its nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign for its eighth consecutive year. Clear the Shelters sees NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations partner with local animal shelters...
PETS
psychologytoday.com

Yanking a Dog's Leash: A Welfare Concern for Dogs and Humans

I have had a long-term interest in the behavior of dogs and the nature of dog-human relationships, and I'm always looking at what dogs are doing with other dogs and with their and other humans. It's easy to observe leashed dogs on a walk so I keep track of what's happening on both ends of the leash. It always surprises me that there are so few data reporting what dogs and humans are doing when tethered together; I collected information by watching 100 different people walking their dogs on the streets around Boulder, Colorado. Most dogs didn't seem to be having a good time.1.
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Pets
PetsRadar

How often do dogs need rabies shots?

How often do dogs need rabies shots? That depends on two things: the vaccine manufacturer’s recommendations and local government regulations. Based on those factors, your veterinarian will determine how often your dog should be vaccinated, and when their next rabies vaccine is due. Keep in mind that there’s more...
ANIMALS
The Motley Fool

This Is a Cat's Average Pet Insurance Cost by Age

What's the average pet insurance premium cost by age for your cat?. Pet insurance covers veterinary care costs and emergency surgeries for your cat. Premiums vary based on the type of policy you choose, where you live, the breed, age of your cat, deductible amount, and much more. The average...
PETS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy