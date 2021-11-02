CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Brandon, MN Goes Viral For ‘Let’s Go’ Sign

By Ashli Overlund
The City of Brandon, Minnesota has gone locally viral after a photo was snapped revealing the phrase 'Let's Go' above the city limits sign. Brandon is about an hour and 15 minutes away from St. Cloud. If you're not familiar with what...

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud VA Hosting Virtual Town Hall This Week

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota veterans will have the opportunity to share their thoughts on their healthcare this week. The St. Cloud VA Health Care System and Max J. Beilke VA Clinic in Alexandria are teaming up for a virtual town hall Tuesday. The goal of the event is to help improve health care services and programs offered to area veterans.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Minnesota Has Two National Native American Monuments

November is native American heritage month. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON today. She says the two monuments in Minnesota are located in opposite locations in the state. Hayes says Minnesota's two National Monuments provide insights to our country's Native American heritage and national history. Visit both for some of the richest scenery and culture Minnesota has to offer. More information courtesy of Alyssa Hayes below.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

CentraCare Not Turning Crisis Cases Away Despite High COVID Numbers

CentraCare continues to be at capacity and that includes St. Cloud Hospital this week. CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON today. He says they have 97 COVID positive patients within CentraCare with 70 at St. Cloud Hospital. St. Cloud Hospital has 25 people in the ICU/Critical Care Unit with most of them on ventilators. Morris says 80% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated with many of those under the age of 50. He says the average age of a hospitalized vaccinated COVID patient is 77. Numbers reported by Dr. Morris last week were similar with 90-plus within CentraCare and 70 at St. Cloud Hospital. ICU numbers were mid-20s.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Alexa Can Help You Win Dream Getaway 57

If you've got an Echo device, you'll want to teach Alexa to play 98.1 Minnesota's New Country to help you win a Dream Getaway. Here's how on your new Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Plus, Echo Show, or any other Alexa-enabled device. Setting up 98.1 Minnesota's New Country on your Echo...
TECHNOLOGY
1390 Granite City Sports

MN’s Best Pizza Joints According to Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy

From worst to best, here are all 17 Minnesota pizzerias visited and ranked by Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy. Five years ago, Dave Portnoy -- founder of sports and pop culture blog Barstool Sports -- got into an argument with a friend over what food they could each eat every day for the rest of their lives. Portnoy insisted he could eat pizza everyday. To prove his point, he began eating pizza daily and sharing his reviews in videos online. The concept was simple -- one bite, followed by immediate, unbiased feedback -- and the videos grew in popularity. He has since launched a pizza review internet show called One Bite with Davey Pageviews, an accompanying app and most recently his own line of frozen pizzas.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

You’ll Never Guess Where Minnesota’s “Best Winter Destination” Is

With winter approaching, the website 24/7 Tempo just released its list of best winter destinations in every state. In a state that prides itself in making the most of the winter season, it's hard to pick just one place in Minnesota as our best winter destination. From St. Paul's Winter Carnival to Duluth's Bentleyville, International Falls' Ice Box Days to Ely's Winter Festival, Detroit Lakes' Polar Fest to Sandstone's Ice Festival -- there's no shortage of events and activities for cold-weather enthusiasts. Nonetheless, the folks at 24/7 Tempo have undertaken the task of narrowing down Minnesota's ultimate winter destination...and it's one you likely didn't see coming!
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

