In a first-of-its-kind agreement, South Africa will receive around $8.5 billion from the United States and European countries to help it ditch coal, its major power source.The funds will be provided as loans and grants over five years to help South Africa move away from coal-fired plants which power about 90 per cent of the country’s electricity. The deal is expected to prevent up to 1-1.5 gigatonnes of emissions over the next 20 years, said a memo from the UK government, and will help South Africa achieve the goals set out in its updated Nationally Determined Contribution emissions-reduction...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO