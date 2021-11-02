CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

This Election Day there's a new civic coaches movement on the rise

By Lisa Kay Solomon
thefulcrum.us
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolomon is on the faculty of Stanford University's design school and a creator of Vote by Design, an educational site designed to promote civic and political engagement among younger voters. This year there will be no practice or games on Election Day for NCAA Division I athletes. Thanks to...

thefulcrum.us

Comments / 0

Related
thefulcrum.us

Healthy governance requires commitment to these five faiths

Stein is an organizational and political strategist who has worked with dozens of for-profit, not-for-profit and political and public sector organizations over the past 50 years. He currently serves as a researcher/writer, consultant and champion of the work of cross-partisan cultural and political organizations and initiatives. The continuing disintegration of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefulcrum.us

A call for Gen Z to rewrite the Constitution

Breslin, author of "A Constitution for the Living: Imagining How Five Generations of Americans Would Rewrite the Nation's Fundamental Law," holds the Joseph C. Palamountain Jr. Chair in Government at Skidmore College. Thomas Jefferson would have loved TikTok. He would have been a fierce champion of a generation of Americans...
POLITICS
thefulcrum.us

Infrastructure: past, present, and future

Infrastructure has been the bedrock to America's development, progress, and dreams. Roads to highways, dams, bridges, electric grids, railways and then airports and now internet and more. Can we learn from history, assess current needs, understand the economics and have a vision for our future? The Network for Responsible Public Policy discusses those questions and more in this video roundtable.
CONSTRUCTION
Crimson White Online

Opinion | Civic engagement isn’t limited to elections

On Nov. 2, many states and municipalities across the country conducted another Election Day. This “off-year” election, one that offered no presidential or midterm races, appears to be following the trend of most off-year elections: lower turnout. The 2020 presidential election, conducted a year ago today, boasted the largest turnout...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Alaska State
thefulcrum.us

Ranked-choice voting racks up more wins on Election Day

It wasn't just candidates on the ballot across the country this week — in some places, the method for casting those votes was under consideration as well. Ranked-choice voting, the most popular alternative to traditional ballot-casting, was approved by voters in three cities on Nov. 2: Ann Arbor, Mich., Broomfield, Colo., and Westbrook, Maine. In addition, numerous cities that had previously authorized a switch to RCV used it for the first time this week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Harvard Crimson

IOP Hosts Second-Ever 'Day of Civic Action'

The IOP's Day of Civic Action invites invited passersby to take a variety of civic actions. actions on Election Day. Attendees were treated with free donuts, stickers, and burritos. By J. Sellers Hill. The Institute of Politics hosted its second-ever “Day of Civic Action” on Tuesday in an effort to...
ADVOCACY
thefulcrum.us

The problem with 'false bridging'

Gates and Gerzon are co-directors of Philanthropy Bridging Divides, a transpartisan conversation among America's philanthropic leaders. In last month's column we looked closely at our fellow citizens who do not want to bridge divides. There are clearly those who disagree with the very concept of bridging and want to fight a war to win.
CHARITIES
@JohnLocke

Virginia’s Not the Only State to Watch on Election Day

Sarah Westwood of the Washington Examiner highlights other interesting races on the Nov. 2 election ballot. Voters in Minneapolis will decide Tuesday if they want to abolish their police department and create a “Department of Public Safety” in its place. The site of George Floyd’s murder last year at the...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Joe Manchin
thefulcrum.us

Beyond the Headlines: SCOTUS 2021 - 2022

In this edition of Ballotpedia's Beyond the Headlines, the Ballotpedia team reviews the U.S. Supreme Court's 2021-2022 term, including accepted cases, upcoming argument sessions, rulings of the court, and some important statistical data. From Your Site Articles. 7 Supreme Court cases that have shaped American elections - The ... ›
CONGRESS & COURTS
News 12

5 proposals on the ballot in New York this Election Day

Early voting is over and those who didn't vote already can cast their ballots Tuesday on Election Day. There are five proposals that are on the ballot all across New York state this year. • Proposal 1 involves redistricting of legislative and congressional district lines. It would count any resident...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Stanford University#Ncaa Division
New York Post

Election Day 2021 was a huge setback for New York’s left

With crime rising statewide in the wake of disastrous criminal-justice reforms, President Joe Biden failing spectacularly and Donald Trump not on the ballot, New York Republicans had a good night Tuesday — but it was the left that really took a beating. In Buffalo, incumbent Mayor Byron Brown pulled an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Virginian-Pilot

Editorial: An election with confidence

Pat yourself on the back, Virginia. You deserve it. When so much of the political discourse is brimming with ugliness and rage — all of it seemingly designed to drive people away from the polls — Virginians turned out in record numbers to cast their ballots in this year’s election. Across the commonwealth on Tuesday, voters streamed to the polls. They poured into public libraries, school ...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
thefulcrum.us

What Republican wins in Virginia could mean for state — and maybe national — politics

Originally published by The 19th. During the recent years that Democrats had new political power in the Virginia legislature, they helped expand health insurance for low-income people, lifted restrictions on abortion access, expanded anti-discrimination protections and made it easier to vote. Now, with Republicans' wins in Tuesday's elections up and down the ballot, the state's legislative priorities are set to change, a shift that could have broad implications for women and LGBTQ+ people.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS New York

Election Day Guide For Voters In New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The General Election is coming up this Tuesday. In the Garden State, all eyes are on the race for governor. New Jersey voters will choose between Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Below are some important dates and details to know before hitting the polls. Where to vote? Click here to find your polling location. When to vote? Early voting will be held from October 23 to 31. Election Day is November 2, when polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about early voting locations and times, click here. Other key deadlines? Voter registration ends October 12. Click here to check your registration status. Vote by mail ballots must be requested by mail or online by October 26, or in person by November 1. Ballots must be postmarked or returned in person by November 2. Click here to request a ballot. What’s on my ballot? Click here to enter your address for a sample ballot in your area. For more on New Jersey poll sites, early voting schedule, vote by mail information and more, click here. For more coverage of the 2021 election, click here. 
ELECTIONS
wflx.com

It’s Election Day: Here’s how to vote in special primary election

Voting is now open in the special primary election to fill the congressional seat left vacant by the death of U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla. Democratic and Republican registered voters living in Florida's 20th Congressional District will pick their candidates to represent their respective parties in the special general election.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Virginia Mercury

Power shift clouds efforts to scrap gay-marriage ban, expand felon voting rights

When Virginia Democrats wrapped up the 2021 General Assembly session, there were at least two big pieces of unfinished business. Because constitutional amendments need to pass two years in a row before being put to voters, Republicans’ big wins Tuesday raise new doubts about efforts to get rid of Virginia’s now-defunct ban on same-sex marriage […] The post Power shift clouds efforts to scrap gay-marriage ban, expand felon voting rights appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy