PSG warned Ramos 'will need time': But his rehab can go quicker

Barcelona have appointed Xavi as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.The former midfielder, who spent 17 years in the Barcelona first team between 1998 and 2015, joins from Qatari outfit Al Sadd after the two clubs had agreed on the payment of a release clause in his contract.“FC Barcelona have reached an agreement with Xavi Hernandez for him to become first-team coach for the rest of the current season and two more seasons,” the Catalan club said on its official website.“Xavi Hernandez, a youth-team product at Barca, has left his current club, Al Sadd of Qatar, after talks held...
