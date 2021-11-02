PSG warned Ramos 'will need time': But his rehab can go quicker

Well that escalated quickly. Just months after his big unveiling, PSG are thinking about whether they should terminate the contract of Sergio Ramos. Was it something he said?. Probably, knowing him. The pantomime villain of Spanish football has struggled to overcome his injury worries and with patience wearing thin, French media are reporting that the Qatar-backed Paris Saint-Germain would rather just throw the rest of Ramos's contract at him and tell him to get out, than wait for him to get fit again.

