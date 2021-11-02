CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, OH

Westlake double murder-suicide: Police identify suspected gunman, victims

By Cris Belle, Jack Shea, Talia Naquin
 5 days ago

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Two people whose bodies were found inside a Westlake home Monday have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

Nathan Demetra, 31, and Brent Shira, 45, were found dead in a home at 3699 Willow Run.

A woman, 35-year-old Yi Chai, was also found deceased in the home.

Demetra’s employer, Hyland, released the following statement:

“We are saddened by the loss of Nathan, a valued teammate. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

Chai’s employer, the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, released the following statement:

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our dear colleague, Yi Chai. All of us at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland wish to express our deepest condolences and support to Yi’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

Yi was a dedicated public servant and talented auditor who made many friends during her impressive four-year tenure at the Bank. She will be sorely missed.”

According to police, officers responded to a call from a neighbor on Monday around 11 a.m. who said they could see a deceased person in the home from the window.

Police say all of those involved had gunshot wounds.

Westlake police say the shooting was a double-murder suicide.

Police tell FOX 8 they believe Shira was the suspected gunman.

They say Demetra was engaged to Chai.

Capt. Gerry Vogel says there were no signs of forced entry.

“We do want to let the public know we’re not expecting that we’re looking for anybody else that might be a danger to society or anything like that,” said Capt. Vogel.

Two vehicles were towed from the property.

Westlake police are investigating with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office.

