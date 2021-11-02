CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Cop26: Jeff Bezos says space trip taught him of ‘Earth’s fragility’ as Amazon founder pledges $2bn for nature

By Louise Boyle
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bsTjN_0ck3tVsH00

Earth is beautiful but fragile, Jeff Bezos has told Cop26 – something he realised when he left it on his $5.5bn space trip .

The Amazon founder appeared at the climate summit in Glasgow today to announce a $2bn investment to restore natural habitats and make food systems more resilient.

The multi-billionaire described for the global audience his 10-minute flight on his Blue Origin rocket this past July.

“I was told that seeing the Earth from space changes the lens through which you view the world,” he said.

“But I was not prepared for just how much that would be true. Looking back at Earth from up there the atmosphere seems so thin, the world so finite and so fragile.”

Mr Bezos spoke shortly after US president Joe Biden, British prime minister Boris Johnson, Democratic Republic of the Congo president Felix Tshisekedi, and other world leaders announced a global pact to end deforestation within the decade.

More than 100 leaders are part of the pact, representing countries that account for 85 per cent of forests, including the Brazilian Amazon and the Congo Basin.

The pledge was backed by $12bn of public funding from governments with a further $7.2bn coming from private investment, and has been described by the UK government as the first major achievement of Cop26.

Mr Bezos, who is worth an estimated $196.3bn, told the audience that the private sector had a pivotal role to play in this campaign.

“We must conserve what we still have, we must restore what we’ve lost and we must grow what we need to live without degrading the planet for future generations,” he said.

“Two thirds of the land in Africa is degraded, but this can be reversed. Restoration can improve soil fertility, raise yields and improve food security, make water more reliable, create jobs and boost economic growth, while also sequestering carbon.”

Intact tropical forests are crucial to slowing climate change and keeping within the bounds of the 1.5C goal of the Paris Agreement. Old-growth trees in particular are incredibly efficient at pulling carbon from the atmosphere and storing it in a process called carbon sequestration.

Mr Bezos’ pledge is part of the efforts of his Bezos Earth Fund, to which he has given $10bn.

Amazon has long faced criticism for its environmental impact, and in June reported its carbon footprint had risen by 19 per cent as it rushed to deliver a surge of online orders during the pandemic.

The online shopping behemoth said activities tied to its businesses emitted 60.64 million metric tons of carbon dioxide last year – the equivalent of burning through 140 million barrels of oil.

Amazon’s carbon footprint has risen every year since 2018, when it first disclosed its carbon footprint after employees pressured it to do so.

Comments / 1

Related
CNBC

Why billionaires like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos buy carbon offsets — and how they work

It's a common refrain: A billionaire loudly promotes potential solutions for climate change while jetting around the world, leaving a sizable carbon footprint. This week, it happened twice. First, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates — an outspoken advocate for combatting climate change — reportedly celebrated his 66th birthday by hosting dozens of guests, including fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos, on a mega-yacht in the Mediterranean Sea near Turkey's coast.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Boris Johnson
Fast Company

Don’t panic, but NASA is gearing up to defend our planet against catastrophic asteroids

Later in November, NASA will launch its first major test of humankind’s planetary defenses. A cube-shaped spacecraft will begin a 10-month journey across the universe, fated to meet with orbiting double asteroids Dimorphos and Didymos 7 million miles from Earth. The voyager will collide with Dimorphos, the smaller of the two celestial bodies, at a speed of 15,000 miles per hour. And if all goes well, the resulting crash—calculated to astronomical precision—will deflect Dimorphos’ orbit by roughly 1%.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MovieWeb

Tom Hanks Refused to Pay Jeff Bezos $28M for Blue Origin Space Flight

According to Tom Hanks, Jeff Bezos offered to take the Apollo 13 star into space with him, but the price he was asking felt too steep for the two-time Oscar winner. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show to promote his new Apple TV+ movie Finch, in which he plays an astronaut, Hanks revealed that the former Amazon boss gave him the opportunity to head into space before William Shatner, but slapped on a price tag of $28 million, which Hanks did not believe was worth it, although he did go on to say he would consider heading out to the stars for real if a reasonable opportunity came up.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Bezos Earth Fund#Carbon Sequestration#Blue Origin#British#Brazilian
dallassun.com

Tom Hanks says he rejected Jeff Bezos's offer to go to space

Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): Hollywood star Tom Hanks recently said in an interview that Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon, offered to fly him to space before William Shatner, but joked that he would have to pay. According to Fox News, Hanks appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' where...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

‘We can meet anywhere’: World Food Programme director calls out Elon Musk after billionaire’s ‘offer’

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) director David Beasley and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have continued their ongoing Twitter spat over the world’s hunger crisis. The two started sparring on the micro blogging site after Mr Beasely asked Mr Musk and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to pledge $6 billion of their wealth to solve the world’s hunger crisis.Hey, @RichadBranson, @elonmusk and @JeffBezos, so excited to see you compete on who gets to space first! BUT, I would love to see you TEAM up together to save the 41 million people who are about to starve this year on...
INDUSTRY
shorelinemedia.net

Jeff Bezos pledges $2bn to combat climate change

The Bezos Earth Fund pledged $2 billion Tuesday to fight climate change through landscape restoration and the transformation of agricultural systems. (Nov. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/4af822c60f5f4746b7dbf82560dd4348.
ENVIRONMENT
IBTimes

COP26 News: Jeff Bezos Pledges $2 Billion In Climate Funding

In a speech Tuesday at the COP26 climate conference, Amazon founder and former company CEO Jeff Bezos pledged an additional $2 billion in funding on top of the $1 billion already promised by the Bezos Earth Fund in September to fight climate change. The added $2 billion will go toward...
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

Jeff Bezos pledges $2B toward nature agenda at COP26

Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon and the world’s second richest person, took the stage Tuesday at the UN climate conference COP26 to pledge $2 billion toward nature conservation and transforming food systems. “We must conserve what we still have, we must restore what we’ve lost, and we must...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Los Angeles

Why Jeff Bezos Is Backing This Millennial Founder's Indonesian Start-Up

Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos made his first investment in a Southeast Asian e-commerce start-up last month. But it's in not one of the region's billion-dollar unicorns. It's in a mom-and-pop shop start-up that's been around for less than two years. And its founders? Some of Bezos' former employees. "It...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

322K+
Followers
129K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy