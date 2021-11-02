These Are The Russians You Are Going To Want To Watch At U23s

1. Ukraine is really, really good — and it’s only going to get better. Ukraine won its first World team title in Belgrade and did so in spectacular fashion. Of its nine athletes, seven picked up medals, five reached the finals and three earned gold. The team was led by Olympic Team member Alina Akobiia, who unfortunately had to miss the Games after damaging ligaments in her elbow. She proved here that she’s a tier above everyone on the U23 level, pinning each of her opponents prior to the finals (where she controlled Russia’s Kristina Mikhneva). Other highlights included Solomiia Vynnyk defeating talented Olympian Anastasia Nichita of Moldova in a contentious 4-4 criteria bout and Anastasiia Lavrenchuk and Anastasiya Alpyeyeva commandingly taking titles at 65 kg and 72 kg respectively. This bodes well for Ukraine’s Senior-level future. None of the five women that represented Ukraine at the Olympics — where it picked up two bronze medals and a fifth-place finisher — were in attendance in Serbia, showing the serious depth and wide range of stars that are entering their Senior-level lineups. Ukraine will, without a doubt, be entering the upper echelon of international women’s wrestling over the next quad as its young stars compete for World Team spots with its talented veterans.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO