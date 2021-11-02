These Are The Russians You Are Going To Want To Watch At U23s
Unsurprisingly Russia is bringing a heavy-hitting squad to the U23 World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. With six wrestlers in the senior level international rankings, they will be the odds-on-favorite to win. 2021 U23 World Championship. 2021 Russian U23 World Team. 57 kg: #16 Ramazan Abdurakhimov (Dagestan/Khanty-Mansi) 61 kg: #20...
The U23 World Championships will take place in Belgrade, Serbia from November 1-7. While many weights will be loaded with senior-level talent, 70kg takes the top spot with a world medalist, 3 Olympians, and 4 wrestlers ranked in the top 11 in our international rankings. Take a look below to see a preview of the best guys at 70kg.
The U23 World Championships will go down in Belgrade, Serbia on November 5th-7th. Take a look to learn about some of the top entries in every weight. 57kg seems wide open with no clear “favorite” at the weight. Even Russia’s entry, #16 Ramazan Abdurakhimov, lacks international credentials. Iran’s Ali Gholizadegan was also their entry at 57kg at junior worlds but failed to wrestle for a medal there. Patrick Glory is more than capable of wrestling for a medal and should be considered one of the main title contenders.
Two-time Asian champion Divya Kakran will lead the Indian challenge at the U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021, which begins in Belgrade, Serbia from Monday. Divya Kakran, a 2018 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games bronze-medallist, will compete in the women’s 72kg category - the division in which she was crowned Asian champion in April this year.
Day one's lone shining star for Team USA, Taylor LaMont, is back in action going for a bronze medal today. First, however, Dylan Gregerson, Alston Nutter, Nate Moore, Tommy Brackett, and Nick Boykin will get their tournaments underway with preliminaries - quarterfinals. 2021 U23 World Championship. If you need to...
The first day of women’s freestyle at the U23 world championships in Belgrade, Serbia is underway and the team race is taking shape. Though it’s early in the tournament, take a look below to see what countries lead in the team standings. Russia Takes Early Lead. On the performance of...
Wrestling has finished in women’s freestyle at the U23 world championships in Belgrade, Serbia. The team race was tight throughout between Team USA, Russia, Ukraine, and India. Take a look below to see the final standings and how every representative for Team USA performed. Ukraine Edges Out Russia For First.
Day five in Belgrade. Men's freestyle starts with Patrick Glory, Dom Demas, Brock Mauller, Jake Marsh, and Jay Aiello wrestling for Team USA. UNI's colin Realbuto will also be representing Team Italy. Later in the day Kayla Marano will wrestle for a bronze medal. 2021 U23 World Championship. If you...
Day four in Belgrade: Alyvia Fiske will be in the morning repechage session and the second half of the women's team (Ronna Heaton, Amanda Martinez, Emma Bruntil, Ashlynn Ortega, Kayla Marano) start their tournament. Later this afternoon Kylie Welker will wrestle for bronze and Emily Shilson for gold. Should be a tremendous day!
On the final day of competition from the U23 World Championships from Belgrade, Serbia, the United State men's freestyle team came away with their first gold medal of the event. At 125 kgs, Iowa All-American Tony Cassioppi crushed the field to claim gold. Cassioppi ran the score up to 13-0 on Azamat Khosonov (Greece) before securing a fall with only 16 second remaining in the opening period. None of Cassioppi's three previous bouts were particularly close. He had another win by fall and decisions of 7-0 and 5-0 along the way.
1. Ukraine is really, really good — and it’s only going to get better. Ukraine won its first World team title in Belgrade and did so in spectacular fashion. Of its nine athletes, seven picked up medals, five reached the finals and three earned gold. The team was led by Olympic Team member Alina Akobiia, who unfortunately had to miss the Games after damaging ligaments in her elbow. She proved here that she’s a tier above everyone on the U23 level, pinning each of her opponents prior to the finals (where she controlled Russia’s Kristina Mikhneva). Other highlights included Solomiia Vynnyk defeating talented Olympian Anastasia Nichita of Moldova in a contentious 4-4 criteria bout and Anastasiia Lavrenchuk and Anastasiya Alpyeyeva commandingly taking titles at 65 kg and 72 kg respectively. This bodes well for Ukraine’s Senior-level future. None of the five women that represented Ukraine at the Olympics — where it picked up two bronze medals and a fifth-place finisher — were in attendance in Serbia, showing the serious depth and wide range of stars that are entering their Senior-level lineups. Ukraine will, without a doubt, be entering the upper echelon of international women’s wrestling over the next quad as its young stars compete for World Team spots with its talented veterans.
