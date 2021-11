General Hospital spoilers for November 1-5, 2021, reveal Spencer Cassadine confronting his father about his past, but he also seems to walk right into a trap. Nikolas Cassdine (Marcus Coloma) really does think he can sweep all his misdeeds under the rug and that Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will do as he says so she can get out of jail. But he is very wrong and Shawn Butler (Sean Blakemore) planted that seed about Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) in Spencer’s mind. As Spencer and Nikolas come to blows on Pier 54, Shawn and Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) are recording it all hoping that Nikolas will confess to having Hayden shot, but Nikolas is very careful with his words.

