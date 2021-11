Xavi Hernandez said he is prepared for the "biggest challenge of his career" before leaving Qatar for Spain on Saturday, as Barcelona's legendary former midfielder returns home to take over as coach. Xavi's appointment was confirmed by Barca in the early hours of Saturday morning and the 41-year-old will be presented to fans at Camp Nou on Monday. He landed in Barcelona at just before 1pm local time on Saturday after travelling with his family, agents and coaching staff. "I'm very happy as you can imagine, it's the biggest challenge of my career," Xavi had told Spanish journalists at Doha airport. "I'm going home and I am very happy."

