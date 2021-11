Resident Evil Village Displate posters are now available, letting fans apply nearly 900 square inches of Lady Dimitrescu art to their walls with just one piece. The full Resident Evil Village Displate line includes 13 posters featuring a variety of characters as well as the title art, but it's undeniably dominated by the three pieces featuring Lady Dimitrescu. The towering villainess' design hasn't gotten any less striking in the past few months, and lord knows the fandom hasn't grown less, uh, fond of her, so it's a pretty safe bet that they'll be among the most popular pieces in the selection.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO