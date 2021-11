BOSTON (CBS) — Last week, Mac Jones revealed that his pregame meal always involves a plate of spaghetti. Or perhaps it’s a bowl. He did not specify. On Monday, during his weekly radio interview, the Patriots’ rookie quarterback explained in greater detail what his pregame meal is for every game. And the 23-year-old said that no matter what time of day the game is scheduled, he always eats spaghetti, steak, and eggs.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO