Accidents

Official: 5 killed when cargo plane crashes in South Sudan

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUBA, South Sudan (AP) — An airport official in South Sudan says a cargo plane crash in the country’s capital...

KITV.com

Feds recover cargo plane that crashed into ocean off Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Federal officials have recovered a cargo plane that crashed into the ocean off Hawaii. The National Transportation Safety Board announced Tuesday that all major components of the 737-200 jet, including the plane's black boxes, have been salvaged from about 400 feet (122 meters) of water off Oahu.
HAWAII STATE
KCRG.com

Two killed when plane crashes into Wisconsin house, homeowners knew the victims

MARENGO, Wis. (AP) — Two people who died when their small plane crashed into a house in a tiny, northern Wisconsin town were known to the homeowners, who escaped injury. The single-engine plane went down Saturday afternoon in the Ashland County community of Marengo, home to about 400 residents, located about 80 miles from Duluth, Minnesota.
WISCONSIN STATE
simpleflying.com

Optimum Aviation Antonov An-26 Crashes In South Sudan

A cargo plane carrying five crew members crashed today near Juba International Airport in South Sudan. The aircraft, an Antonov An-26, was taking off from the airport for Maban in South Sudan when the crew declared an emergency just three minutes into the flight. The aircraft came down less than one nautical mile from the end of the runway and burst into flames. All five crew members perished.
ACCIDENTS
WOWT

Siblings killed after crashing plane in Wisconsin

MARENGO, Wis. (AP) - Two people have died after their small plane crashed into a house in a tiny, northern Wisconsin town, they were a brother and sister known by the homeowners. The single-engine plane went down Saturday afternoon in the Ashland County community of Marengo, Wisconsin. Sheriff’s officials identified...
WISCONSIN STATE
Star-Tribune

Douglas residents killed in plane crash

DOUGLAS (WNE) — Well-known retired Douglas teachers Don and Cindy Sutphin died in a plane crash around 1 p.m. Sunday, outside of Harrison, Nebraska. The reason for the Beechcraft P35 Bonanza crash is listed as unknown at this time. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said they are investigating the crash.
DOUGLAS, WY
alaskasnewssource.com

1 person killed in Sunday plane crash in Kodiak

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One person is dead following a plane crash in Kodiak that occurred around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Kodiak College, authorities say. The National Transportation Safety Board will send two staff to Kodiak Monday to investigate the crash, according to NTSB Alaska region Chief Clint Johnson.
wbtw.com

Authorities investigating small plane crash in South Carolina

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a small plane crash that occurred Friday night in a wooded area behind the American Legion Post 34 on Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill. According to officials, dispatch received multiple calls about a possible plane...
ROCK HILL, SC
Kait 8

1 killed in the crash of a small plane in Forrest City

EPC Wins Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week (10/29/21) Arkansas State Jr. OL Andre Harris Previews App State Matchup. Arkansas State HC Butch Jones Previews Homecoming Matchup with App State. Updated: 4 hours ago. FULL REPLAY 11/2/21: Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state officials weekly COVID update for Arkansas. Updated: 7...
ARKANSAS STATE
KGUN 9

Man killed when truck crashes into bus stop in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man has been killed after he was hit by a truck while waiting at a south Phoenix bus stop. Police say officers responded to the crash site around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. They say a box truck pulling a car dolly drove onto the sidewalk...
PHOENIX, AZ
nbc15.com

Brother, sister killed when plane crashes in Ashland County

MARENGO, Wis. (AP) — The brother and sister who died when their small plane crashed into a house in a tiny, northern Wisconsin town were known to the homeowners, who escaped injury. The single-engine plane went down Saturday afternoon in the Ashland County community of Marengo, home to about 400...
MARENGO, WI
abc17news.com

Belarusian cargo plane crashes in Russia, all 7 aboard dead

MOSCOW (AP) — Officials say a Belarusian cargo plane has crashed while trying to land in eastern Russia, killing all seven people on board. The Soviet-built An-12 operated by Belarusian carrier Grodno crashed and caught fire near Irkutsk, eastern Siberia. Belarus’ Investigative Committee said that there were seven people on board and all of them died in the crash. Russian news reports said it plane crashed while making a second approach after failing to land in a first attempt. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear, but a report said ice may have coated its control surfaces. Belarusian officials said the plane’s crew consisted of three Belarusians, two Russians and two Ukrainian nationals.
ACCIDENTS
WOWT

Small plane crash in western Nebraska kills two

HARRISON, Neb. - Federal transportation investigators say two people were killed in a small plane crash in the northwestern corner of Nebraska. Chadron radio station KCSR reports that the single-engine plane crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in the Nebraska Panhandle about 5 miles north of Harrison. The National Transportation...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

2 killed in small plane crash near Harrison

HARRISON, Neb. (AP) — Federal transportation investigators say two people were killed in a small plane crash in the northwestern corner of Nebraska. The single-engine plane crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in the Nebraska Panhandle about 5 miles north of Harrison. The National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot...
HARRISON, NE
Birmingham Star

Seven Killed After Belarusian Cargo Plane Crashes In Siberia

A Belarusian cargo plane has crashed in southeastern Siberia, killing all seven people on board, officials said. The Antonov An-12 aircraft, owned by the Belarusian company Grodno, crashed and caught fire near Irkutsk on November 3. Russian news reports said the plane disappeared from radar after trying to make an...
ACCIDENTS
Press Democrat

Redwood City man killed in Ukiah plane crash

A Redwood City man was identified as the person killed in a plane crash Thursday afternoon in Ukiah. Todd Michael Parsons, 43, died in the crash at Ukiah Regional Airport, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. He was the only person on board the plane when it crashed and...
UKIAH, CA
CBS DFW

5 Passengers Hospitalized Following Parker County Plane Crash, Officials Say

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A single-engine plane carrying five people crashed in Parker County Saturday evening, officials say. The plane crashed onto the north shoulder of Interstate 20 in Hudson Oaks around 7:30 p.m. Officials say the aircraft was approaching the Hudson Oaks Airport when — for an undetermined reason — the engine lost power, causing the plane to strike a utility line. All five passengers were taken to area hospitals with undisclosed injuries. Plane crash in Parker County (Source: TxDOT camera) A witness of the crash told CBS 11’s Madison Sawyer that all passengers appeared to be OK and that four of the passengers were up and walking around after the crash. However, the witness said the fifth passenger was still in the aircraft but was coherent and talking as they waited for emergency crews. The Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting further investigation.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
Morning Sun

Pontiac man killed in Clare plane crash

A Pontiac man was killed in a plane crash in Clare County Friday morning. Clare sheriff’s deputies responded to a single engine plane crash in the area of Rosina and Townline in Hayes Township. The officers responded on Nov. 5 at approximately 9:30 a.m. The lone occupant/pilot of the plane,...
CLARE COUNTY, MI

