Official: 5 killed when cargo plane crashes in South Sudan

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A single-engine plane carrying five people crashed in Parker County Saturday evening, officials say. The plane crashed onto the north shoulder of Interstate 20 in Hudson Oaks around 7:30 p.m. Officials say the aircraft was approaching the Hudson Oaks Airport when — for an undetermined reason — the engine lost power, causing the plane to strike a utility line. All five passengers were taken to area hospitals with undisclosed injuries. Plane crash in Parker County (Source: TxDOT camera) A witness of the crash told CBS 11’s Madison Sawyer that all passengers appeared to be OK and that four of the passengers were up and walking around after the crash. However, the witness said the fifth passenger was still in the aircraft but was coherent and talking as they waited for emergency crews. The Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting further investigation.

PARKER COUNTY, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO