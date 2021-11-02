CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona striker Aguero posts update on heart issue

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona striker Sergio Aguero has taken to social media to deliver an update on his heart issues. Aguero faces three months on the sidelines after being treated for a heart complaint suffered during the draw against...

www.tribalfootball.com

