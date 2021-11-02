Barcelona striker Aguero posts update on heart issue

Dean Smith is confident he can turn around Aston Villa’s fortunes if he is afforded time.Villa slumped to a fifth straight defeat as Adam Armstrong’s early strike was enough for Southampton to earn a 1-0 win at St Mary’s on Friday night.If results go against Smith’s side this weekend they could go into the international break in the Premier League bottom three.The 50-year-old will come under increased pressure after a poor first half led to another loss despite rallying after the interval.Asked if he feels he will be given the time to address the recent results, Smith replied: “I have...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO