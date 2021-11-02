Barcelona striker Aguero posts update on heart issue

Norwich have sacked head coach Daniel Farke just hours after winning their first Premier League game of the season.The German’s departure from Carrow Road was announced shortly after their 2-1 victory at Brentford Farke had been under increasing pressure after the Canaries failed to win any of their opening 10 games in the top flight this term.Backroom staff Eddie Riemer, Chris Domogalla and Christopher John have all also left the club.Norwich City can confirm that head coach Daniel Farke has left the club with immediate effect.Full statement ⬇️#NCFC— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) November 6, 2021Sporting director Stuart Webber said on...
