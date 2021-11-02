2023 Ford Bronco DR is your V-8-powered, mid-$200,000 desert racer

On top of Chevrolet releasing a beast of an off-roader at SEMA, Ford had some tricks up its sleeve as well with the introduction of the Ford Bronco DR — Desert Racer. The culmination of years of Bronco development and race-tested technology, the 2022 Bronco DR takes the four-door frame and readies it for the Baja 1000 with high-speed desert racing upgrades — the ultimate turnkey off-road racing SUV. The Bronco DR features a 400 horsepower Coyote 5.0-liter V8 engine, Multimatic Positional Selective DSSV Dampers, a safety cage, a High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension (H.O.S.S.) system, Multimatic-designed billet aluminum lower control arms, over 55% more suspension travel than the Badlands series Bronco, 37-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 all-season tires, race seats, and a Motec C187 display.
