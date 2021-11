E-scooter company Lime is gearing up to launch an IPO after raising $523 million in debt financing. CEO Wayne Ting joined Cheddar to talk about the decision behind the future public offering citing the fundraise as a sign of investor confidence, despite a massive drop-off in ridership amid the pandemic. He noted that some of the funds will not only be used to pay down debts but to also upgrade the company's fleet of e-bikes and scooters. "We're going to be investing $20 million of this funding towards our mission to get to net-zero on carbon by 2030," he said.

BUSINESS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO