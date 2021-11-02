CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Law & Order’ Revival: ‘Burn Notice’ Alum Jeffrey Donovan Is Cast As Lead

Corydon Times-Republican
 6 days ago

‘Law & Order’ Revival: ‘Burn Notice’ Alum...

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

First Casting Announcement for ‘Law & Order’ Revival Is in

A month after the original Law & Order was revived, the first casting decision has been announced—and it's not a series regular. Jeffrey Donovan, best known for Burn Notice, will play an NYPD detective on the series, which functions as the 21st season of the show that launched the NBC franchise. The Hollywood Reporter says some L&O alums are expected to return for the new production, but it’s not clear who is coming back.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why Law And Order Revival's Big Casting News Is Good For The Franchise

The Law & Order series that started it all is on the way back to television, where it will join Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime on NBC. The original run of the iconic series ended after twenty seasons back in 2010, but the success of Dick Wolf shows across three nights and two networks indicates that the revival with some original series stars on board will be a hit. That said, the newest casting of somebody who is not a familiar Law & Order face is good news for the franchise. Welcome Burn Notice veteran Jeffrey Donovan to the universe!
TV SERIES
Distractify

Which ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Cast Member Earns the Highest Salary?

While Peter's salary per episode is unknown, his overall net worth stands at $9 million, according to Idol Net Worth. Earning a huge chunk of change per episode was the norm for Christopher Meloni, who once walked away with $10 million for each season of SVU ($395,000 per episode, according to Outsider). Christopher left SVU in 2012, but he's been coming back around in Season 23 and now heads his own series as Elliot Stabler: Law & Order: Organized Crime.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' and 'Law & Order: LA' Alums Joins New Dick Wolf Project

Dick Wolf has another show on the way. Deadline reports that Wolf's new project is a thriller podcast titled Dark Woods, which centers around the "suspicious death of a young park volunteer in the California Redwood Forest." Law & Order: LA alum Corey Stoll and Chicago Fire alum Monica Raymund are part of a scripted podcast drama series from Dick Wolf's Wolf Entertainment. This marks Wolf's project in the scripted podcast world. In 2019, he launched Hunted, starring Parker Posey and Brandon Scott.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Waterston
Person
Jeffrey Donovan
Person
Anthony Anderson
spoilertv.com

Law and Order - Jeffrey Donovan to Star in Revival

Former Burn Notice star Jeffrey Donovan has been tapped as a lead in NBC’s upcoming Law & Order revival. He will play a new character, an NYPD detective, on Season 21 of Dick Wolf’s venerable crime drama. Along with a couple of high-profile new cast additions, led by Donovan, the new season is expected to feature several Law & Order alums, with Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson believed to be in talks to return.
TV SERIES
outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Gave Inside Scoop on How Cast Navigated Filming During Pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, much of the world wasn’t sure how best to approach the necessary changes in order to stay safe and healthy. For months, the country was on hold due to the pandemic, unsure of when things would start returning to normal. This includes, of course, the filming of any new episodes for pretty much any television series. But, notes one former star of the hit NBC drama, Law & Order: SVU, the transition, while not easy, was done very well on set.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burn Notice#Nbc
Variety

David E. Kelley Peacock Crime Drama ‘The Missing’ Casts ‘Unorthodox’ Star Jeff Wilbusch

The upcoming David E. Kelley crime drama “The Missing” at Peacock has cast Jeff Wilbusch in the lead role. The series, which Variety exclusively reported had been ordered at the streamer, is based on the Dror A. Mishani novel “The Missing File.” Wilbusch will play Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective with the 77th precinct, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. He is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down. “The Missing” is the latest American role for Wilbusch. The Israeli-German actor most recently starred in the HBO film...
TV SERIES
fame10.com

Report: GH Cast Members Set To Exit Soap Over New Health Mandate

Rumors are flying that General Hospital (GH) is poised to announce the departure of one or more key cast members. According to entertainment insiders who’ve fanned the flames of speculation online, actors Ingo Rademacher (who plays Jasper Jacks) and Steve Burton (who plays Jason Morgan) are preparing to exit the soap.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ New Star Finn Little Warns ‘You Better Be Sitting Down’ for Season 4 Premiere

“Yellowstone” newcomer Finn Little has been counting down the days until his debut on the hit Paramount Network series. Finn Little is one of a couple of new faces that “Yellowstone” fans will soon become acquainted with. He joins veteran actresses Jacki Weaver and Piper Perabo as brand new cast members for the upcoming new season. Little will be playing “Carter,” a new character on “Yellowstone” that we know little about (no pun intended). It is safe to say that Finn Little is very excited to be joining “Yellowstone” for the fourth season. He’s been using social media to interact with fans of the show and also launched a countdown to the first new episode. Fans have been very receptive to Little and have noted how excited they are to see him on the Dutton Ranch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

'True Story' Trailer: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Play Estranged Brothers in Netflix Drama Series

Netflix has released the official trailer for their upcoming limited series, True Story, which will star Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Wesley Snipes (Blade). True Story will be centered around a comedian named Kid (Hart) as he stops for performances in his hometown of Philadelphia and attempts to reconnect with his older brother, Carlton (Snipes). Upon his very first night back in town, things go awry for Kid and threaten to tear down the life that he has built as he is tested both morally and emotionally over the seven-episode series.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

From The Shawshank Redemption to Dexter, the many, many roles of Clancy Brown

Brown played Viking Lofgren, an inmate at a boys reform school who targets Sean Penn's Mick O'Brien. "I think they had cast a young man before me who was a devout Christian. His parents didn't like the jail rape that was going on in the movie. My character stood guard while Tweety, my fellow jail boss, (played by Robert Lee Rush, right of Brown in this photo), did the deed."
MOVIES
Variety

‘3-Body Problem’ Netflix Series Adds 12 to Cast, Including Benedict Wong and Two ‘Game of Thrones’ Alums

“The 3-Body Problem” series at Netflix has officially added a dozen cast members, Variety has learned. The cast now includes: Jovan Adepo (“Watchmen,” “When They See Us,” “Fences”), John Bradley (“Game of Thrones,” “Moonfall,” “Marry Me”), Tsai Chin (“Lucky Grandma,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Liam Cunningham (“The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” “Game of Thrones,” “Hunger”), Eiza González (“Baby Driver,” “I Care A Lot,” “Ambulance”), Jess Hong (“Inked,” “The Brokenwood Mysteries”), Marlo Kelly (“Dare Me”), Alex Sharp (“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”), Sea Shimooka (“Pink Skies Ahead,” “Arrow,” “Berlin”), Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani...
TV SERIES
Parade

Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?

How was that for a season premiere, Yellowstone fans? In what might be the slowest opening scenes of any show (and I say that very sarcastically), the two-hour season premiere of Yellowstone did not disappoint. While we still did not find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons, the question that seemed to be foremost on viewers minds was, “Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?”
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy