Public Safety

A woman convinced her husband that he had Alzheimer’s. Police say she stole $600,000 from him over time.

By Jessica Lipscomb
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Donna Marino’s husband just wanted to go into the bank. But his wife insisted it wasn’t a good idea. Last time, he had caused a scene, she reminded him. Embarrassed that his Alzheimer’s disease would lead to more trouble, he agreed not to go in. For approximately 20 years,...

