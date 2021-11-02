CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, MN

City of Brandon, MN Goes Viral For ‘Let’s Go’ Sign

By Ashli Overlund
 6 days ago
The City of Brandon, Minnesota has gone locally viral after a photo was snapped revealing the phrase 'Let's Go' above the city limits sign. Brandon is about an hour and 15 minutes away from St. Cloud. If you're not familiar with what...

Wayne Lutterman
6d ago

that's pretty good! let's go brandon!!!my old home town. brilliant!.

St. Cloud, MN
