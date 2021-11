The Patriots desperately needed a victory this past Sunday, and Mac Jones did his part to help New England get back in the win column. The rookie quarterback threw for over 300 yards for the first time in his young career, as the Patriots flattened the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Jones in Week 7 also tacked on two more touchdown passes to his season total and halted his streak of games with an interception at four.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO