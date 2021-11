There are a couple of exciting new changes in library services. First, the library catalog will now attempt to automatically renew your library materials. If unreturned items are eligible for renewal, they will be renewed on their due date. If you are signed up for e-mail or text notifications, the system will notify you that it will be doing this and then let you know whether or not it was successful. That said, materials can only be renewed once and they cannot be renewed if someone else is waiting for them so you will still want to keep an eye on your library account.

