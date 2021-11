Qatar Energy, formerly known as Qatar Petroleum, the state-backed oil and natgas company of Qatar, had been mulling an option to a sweeping overhaul in a bid to renovate as an environment friendly entity for the investors through a directive that includes sales of “Green” bonds worth several billions of dollars, a press agency report had unmasked later last week citing at least three sources familiar with the issue who wished to remain anonymous given the scale of sensitivity of the subject-matter.

