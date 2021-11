The Federal Bureau of Investigation has added a New Yorker to its top 10 most wanted list. The alleged leader of the MS-13 gang is wanted on charges of racketeering, weapons, and drugs. He also allegedly ordered the murder of rival gang members. Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias, also known as aka Alexander Mendoza and “Porky” is wanted by the Southern District of New York. He is allegedly the leader of the violent and deadly criminal organization. A $100,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO