GRC topics are now the defining challenge for board directors and the C-suite,. The governance, risk and compliance landscape is evolving rapidly to keep pace with accelerating changes in the wider corporate climate. New challenges – from the twin impacts of disruption and digital innovation to changing expectations around social justice and corporate responsibility – are setting the bar higher than ever for the leaders charged with navigating turbulent waters. As we enter a reality where a new normal emerges every 18 months, what are the governance, risk and compliance (GRC) topics dominating discussions and how can today’s boards and C-suite prepare to lead and succeed?

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO