Happy to have Za’Darius Smith back in town, Packers temper expectations for star edge rusher’s comeback

Help should be on the way soon for the Green Bay Packers. That could be bad news for the rest of the NFL. Winners of seven straight, the Packers had four elite players out of the lineup for Thursday’s huge victory over the Arizona Cardinals. While All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander remains out indefinitely with a shoulder injury and won't be back anytime soon, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari’s return following last year’s torn ACL should be getting close and All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, depending on his recuperative powers, could be back in time to face Kansas City next week.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO