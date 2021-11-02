CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk City, OK

Here is a peek at the Tuesday headlines

Clinton Daily News
 6 days ago

- Middle school working on students’ leadership skills. - Local, state and...

www.clintondailynews.com

CNN

Ted Cruz has found the real vaccine enemy: Big Bird

(CNN) — It's hard to imagine how we all missed it. After all, an 8-foot, 2-inch yellow bird is sort of hard to miss. But, lucky for all of us, Ted Cruz is on the case!. See, after Big Bird, beloved face of "Sesame Street," tweeted -- ahem -- that he had received the Covid-19 vaccine ("My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," wrote Mr. Bird), the Texas Republican senator lept into action.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

US opens doors to international travelers

The U.S. opened its doors to international travelers on Monday after more than 18 months of COVID-19 restrictions, and some airports across the world celebrated the milestone with pomp and circumstance. Starting Monday, fully vaccinated international travelers will be permitted to enter the U.S. as long as they show proof...
LIFESTYLE
The Hill

Iraqi officials blaming Iran-backed militia for assassination attempt: report

Iraqi officials are reportedly blaming an Iran-backed militia group for the assassination attempt of Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. Reuters reported on Monday, citing Iraqi security officials and militia sources, that the three-drone assassination attempt was carried out by Iran-supported groups that are angry about last month's parliamentary elections, in which Iran-backed groups suffered the biggest losses and saw their power in parliament decrease.
MIDDLE EAST

