When it comes to breaking habits, it takes a lot of work. Habits take practice and repetition to form, and it’s the same when it comes to breaking them. Biting your nails, vaping, overeating, or spending too much time on the internet, are all common habits people want to break. First, figure out why you want to break the habit. Then, think about what triggers them. Imagine your life without that habit and how that would feel. Once you have decided you want to break a habit, reinforce your thoughts with positive behaviors. For instance, if you want to stop biting your nails, find something else to do with your hands, such as doing a craft or writing.

