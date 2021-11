The major equity indexes closed higher Friday with positive internals on the NYSE and NASDAQ as NYSE volumes dipped and NADSDAQ volumes rose from the prior session. All but one of the indexes made new closing highs as all remain in near-term uptrends. However, as noted below, both the COMPQX and NDX have reached their “return lines” that have presaged some digestion of gains four times since the March lows of this year.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO