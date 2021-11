After a continued rally through last year and this year, technology shares seem expensive. That's why investors should consider technology companies trading at low valuations. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS), Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) Technology Corp. ADR (SIMO) and Box, Inc. (BOX) are three worth a look.After a huge rally in the second half of last year and in 2021, many investors believe that the tech sector is in a bubble. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLK) is up 141% since March 23rd of 2020. That is a pretty impressive gain in only nineteen months. Some could argue that high valuation shouldn't matter as long as earnings keep coming in strong.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO