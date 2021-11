Investing.com -- Elon Musk crowdsources his financial planning to Twitter and Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock falls in response. Joe Biden's infrastructure bill finally passes the House of Representatives, putting selected companies in line for some juicy government contracts. China's export sector is still humming as the Communist Party huddles to enshrine Xi Jinping as President-for-life, and Europe's natural gas prices surge as an expected increase in shipments from Russia fails to materialize. Speeches from Jerome Powell and other Fed officials pepper the economic calendar, meanwhile. Here's what's you need to know in financial markets on Monday, 8th November.

